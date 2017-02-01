Stunning drone footage reveals off limits New York island once home...

Stunning drone footage reveals off li...

New Yorkers were terrified of becoming inmates at the notorious 'Hell Gate' North Brother Island in the East River where the diseased were kept quarantined Stunning drone footage of an ex-leper colony reveals the deserted ruins of a notorious hospital where the diseased were kept locked away from public view. Known as 'Hell Gate', North Brother Island in New York's East River was once home to 'Typhoid Mary' Mallon, whose fever killed at least three people and infected scores of others.

