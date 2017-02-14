Study: Most drivers, not just young, ...

Study: Most drivers, not just young, are taking risks

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

28, 2010 file photo shows a stop sign camera at the Top Of Topanga overlook in Topanga, Calif. Well over half of drivers in every age group have texted behind the wheel, run a red light or driven faster than the... A man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by the Obama administration has been taken into custody in the Seattle area in what could be the first incident of its kind... A man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by the Obama administration has been taken into custody in the Seattle area in what could be the first incident of its kind in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 2 hr cat lover 827
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! 3 hr Carl 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr Truth 62,003
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 13 hr Ainu 39
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... 19 hr huntcoyotes 9
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Tue lol 1
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? Feb 13 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,899,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC