State-Wide Super Bowl Weekend Crackdown Targets DWI, Reckless Driving
While millions get ready to watch the Atlanta Falcons square off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 50 this weekend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state police are cautioning motorists that if "you drink, you drive, you lose." This week, Cuomo announced a statewide crackdown on impaired and reckless driving during the unofficial holiday weekend, including increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints locally to "deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers."
