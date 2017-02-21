Standing Up to New York Rising: Leg. Rhoads Calls on Cuomo to Extend...
Leg. Rhoads and others call upon Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Rising to extend the deadline for Sandy-victim applicants to submit changes to the scope of project elevations. Leg. Rhoads and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino were joined by architects, engineers, homeowners, house-lifters, civic leaders, construction workers, and others during press conference on February 23, 2017 calling on Governor Cuomo and NY Rising to extend deadline for Sandy-victim applicants.
