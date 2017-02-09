Senators want answers after company raises price of Evzio, opioid overdose reversal drug
More than 30 U.S. senators, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have sent a letter requesting answers from a pharmaceutical company that reportedly raised the price of its opioid overdose reversal medication by nearly $4,000.
