Senators want answers after company raises price of Evzio, opioid overdose reversal drug

More than 30 U.S. senators, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have sent a letter requesting answers from a pharmaceutical company that reportedly raised the price of its opioid overdose reversal medication by nearly $4,000.

