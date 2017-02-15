SeaComm named one of 2017a s Best Companies to Work for in New York
SeaComm has announced that it has been named, for the seventh year, as one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York State for 2017. The 2017 Best Companies to Work for in New York State awards is a partnership of the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, The Business Council of New York, Best Companies Group and BridgeTower Media.
