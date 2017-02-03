Rural designer making her mark on New York is a jewel of the Dales
A young jewellery designer based in rural North Yorkshire has upped her game after making her mark on New York. She tells Ruth Campbell how she did it When I first encountered jewellery designer Alice Clarke, she was working from a tiny wooden shed looking out on the magnificent rolling green fields of Nidderdale, which inspired her art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|9 hr
|cat lover
|738
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|12 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|59
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|17 hr
|George
|483
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|18 hr
|Pete
|5
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Just me
|61,969
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|23 hr
|lol
|1
|Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ...
|Thu
|2brosewilder
|32
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC