Runaway bull dies after escape from New York City slaughterhouse

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said. During the chase, TV news helicopter video footage showed one fruitless capture attempt after another in the borough of Queens.

