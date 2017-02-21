Runaway bull dies after escape from New York City slaughterhouse
A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said. During the chase, TV news helicopter video footage showed one fruitless capture attempt after another in the borough of Queens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|40 min
|WasteWater
|23
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|NEA
|62,033
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|10 hr
|USA R0CKS
|871
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|20 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Obama gives last-day interview to Ryan Seacrest (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Big Johnson
|99
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Tue
|Drink
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|Cindy Simmons
|108
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC