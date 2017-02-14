Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster

Alida Greendyk grooms Dario, a Leonberger, before competition during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. . Alida Greendyk show Dario, a Leonberger, in the ring during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.