Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster
Alida Greendyk grooms Dario, a Leonberger, before competition during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. . Alida Greendyk show Dario, a Leonberger, in the ring during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|6 hr
|cat lover
|827
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|7 hr
|Carl
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Truth
|62,003
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|17 hr
|Ainu
|39
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|23 hr
|huntcoyotes
|9
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC