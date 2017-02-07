Rosie O'Donnell: 'Available' to play ...

Rosie O'Donnell: 'Available' to play Steve Bannon on SNL

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

On the heels of actress Melissa McCarthy's por... On the heels of actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live," comedienne Rosie O'Donnell says she's available to play President Donald Trump's... On the heels of actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live," comedienne Rosie O'Donnell says she's available to play President Donald Trump's controversial adviser Steve Bannon. The tightly corseted Playboy Bunnies, with rabbit tails and ears, will soon be back in business in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 18 min Anono 61,988
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 8 hr Common Sense 763
womens general strike date to be announced 19 hr wearescrewed 1
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! 22 hr Mintz3789 1
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) Mon Goober of Glovers... 107
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... Sun axxxeme 50
News Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ... Feb 5 The Real Donald T... 41
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC