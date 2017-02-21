REVOKED: New York Appeals Board Inval...

REVOKED: New York Appeals Board Invalidates Payroll Debit Card and Direct Deposit Regulations

On February 16, 2017, the New York State Industrial Board of Appeals revoked the payroll debit card and direct deposit regulations that were adopted by the New York State Department of Labor . Thus, the Regulations, which were scheduled to take effect on March 7, 2017, will no longer become effective.

