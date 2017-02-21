REVOKED: New York Appeals Board Invalidates Payroll Debit Card and Direct Deposit Regulations
On February 16, 2017, the New York State Industrial Board of Appeals revoked the payroll debit card and direct deposit regulations that were adopted by the New York State Department of Labor . Thus, the Regulations, which were scheduled to take effect on March 7, 2017, will no longer become effective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Ray
|62,036
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|16 hr
|USA-1
|3
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|Wed
|lewis
|878
|call congress and tell him are her if you disli...
|Wed
|new party beats ...
|2
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|WasteWater
|21
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Obama gives last-day interview to Ryan Seacrest (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Big Johnson
|99
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC