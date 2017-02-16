Republican plans to end Medicaid expa...

Republican plans to end Medicaid expansion could cost New York billions

Read more: New York Business.com

A draft of a bill in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act leaked Friday, confirming that Republicans are advancing proposals that would significantly dial back federal funding for Medicaid. The low-income public insurance option covers more than 6 million New Yorkers.

