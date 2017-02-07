Rapper Young Thug sued after New York...

Rapper Young Thug sued after New York concert no-show

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

An upstate New York event organizer says he lost $360,000 when the Atlanta rapper Young Thug did not show up at a concert he was supposed to headline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 57 min Cadaverously old ... 2
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 1 hr Nurse Suzie 783
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Anono 61,991
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 7 hr Strong Wakamoto 3
News Jay Shells Launches Dog Shit Art On New York St... (Aug '10) 9 hr Phart Artfully 16
News Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ... 10 hr Parden Pard 1
News Nation-Now 54 mins ago 4:26 p.m.America's first... 12 hr lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC