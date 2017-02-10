Police: Woman stole $14K in quarters ...

Police: Woman stole $14K in quarters from laundry machines

" State police say a former leasing agent for a central New York apartment complex stole more than $14,000 in quarters from coin-operated laundry machines. Troopers say Alisha Russell, of Syracuse, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand larceny.

