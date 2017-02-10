Police: Woman stole $14K in quarters from laundry machines
" State police say a former leasing agent for a central New York apartment complex stole more than $14,000 in quarters from coin-operated laundry machines. Troopers say Alisha Russell, of Syracuse, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|2 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|6
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Piehole
|804
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|4 hr
|RustyS
|18
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|foolish
|61,992
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|18 hr
|southern at heart
|6
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|21 hr
|lol
|52
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Thu
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|12
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC