Pentagon looking to rent space at Tru...

Pentagon looking to rent space at Trump Tower

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The U.S. military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City. The United States military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 15 min Carl 796
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 5 hr ccccccccc 13
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... 5 hr I cant stand the ... 2
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr George 481
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 12 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 9
News Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ... 17 hr Rick Santpornum 2
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... Wed Change 51
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC