Organ Donating In New York Now Open To 16-, 17-Year-Olds
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that legislation authorizing 16 and 17-year-olds to enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry went into effect Tuesday, Feb. 14, coinciding with National Organ Donor Day. The new legislation enables this population to enroll in the Registry at the same time they first apply for a driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID, potentially increasing enrollments in New York by thousands, according to a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yorktown Daily Voice.
