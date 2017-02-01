One Book, One New York to bring 5 boroughs together
"One Book, One New York," a citywide initiative that will bring book-loving New Yorkers together to read the same book at the same time is being launched by Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin on Wednesday. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you're a Staten Islander who loves to read, the city has a book for you.
