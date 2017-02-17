NYPD: Pit bulls attack young boy in East New York
A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was mauled by two pit bulls inside his home in East New York. Jerimiah Rivera was initially taken to Brookdale Hospital after the attack before being rushed to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for further care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Edward
|62,014
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|9 hr
|Nurse Suzie
|848
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|17 hr
|Emerald
|3
|Rape (Jul '16)
|19 hr
|Yeah
|2
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Fri
|Russian Ainu
|40
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 16
|lol
|2
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|Feb 15
|huntcoyotes
|9
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC