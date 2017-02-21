NY lawmakers: Cuomo is moving to cut funds to fight cancer
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to cut $25 million from 39 public health programs that fight cancer, diabetes and other conditions. The Democrat's administration says it will be up to state health officials to decide where to make the reductions, which are intended to make public health spending more efficient.
