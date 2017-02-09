NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Helps Driver Stranded on Snowy Road
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a driver stranded along a New York parkway Thursday afternoon after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Northeast. Cuomo's chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, posted photos to Twitter of the governor standing in the snow, pitching in to help the driver stuck on the side of the Sprain Brook Parkway, north of New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 min
|foolish
|61,992
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|7 min
|huntcoyotes
|5
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|41 min
|Common Sense
|800
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|9 hr
|southern at heart
|6
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|12 hr
|lol
|52
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|17 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|12
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Thu
|ccccccccc
|13
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC