NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Helps Driver Stranded on Snowy Road

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a driver stranded along a New York parkway Thursday afternoon after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Northeast. Cuomo's chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, posted photos to Twitter of the governor standing in the snow, pitching in to help the driver stuck on the side of the Sprain Brook Parkway, north of New York City.

