New Yorkers rally to say, 'Today I am a Muslim, too'
New Yorkers by the thousand, representing myriad backgrounds and faiths, converged on Times Square on Sunday, heeding a music mogul's calls to let Muslims know their fellow Americans stood by them. The demonstrators -- many of them hoisting placards featuring a woman in an American flag hijab with the caption "we the people are greater than fear" -- gathered at one of the world's most famous public places to denounce what they see as threats and pressure aimed at Muslim communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anon
|62,030
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|Stinky via stinky...
|858
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Cindy Simmons
|108
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|Sat
|Emerald
|3
|Rape (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Yeah
|2
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb 17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 16
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC