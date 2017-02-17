New Yorkers rally to say, 'Today I am...

New Yorkers rally to say, 'Today I am a Muslim, too'

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

New Yorkers by the thousand, representing myriad backgrounds and faiths, converged on Times Square on Sunday, heeding a music mogul's calls to let Muslims know their fellow Americans stood by them. The demonstrators -- many of them hoisting placards featuring a woman in an American flag hijab with the caption "we the people are greater than fear" -- gathered at one of the world's most famous public places to denounce what they see as threats and pressure aimed at Muslim communities.

