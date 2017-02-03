New Yorkers not being screened for co...

New Yorkers not being screened for colon cancer

Tens of thousands of adults in upstate New York are gambling with their health by choosing not to be screened for colon cancer, according to research findings issued today by Univera Healthcare. Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among adults in the United States.

