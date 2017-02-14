New Yorkers Can Nominate Their Favori...

New Yorkers Can Nominate Their Favorite Local Businesses For Free Money From the City

16 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Small Business Services Commissioner Gregg Bishop and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito visiting a small business in East Harlem. The city announced a new initiative that will let New Yorkers put their favorite local businesses on the map-and will make the owners eligible for a portion of $1.8 million in city grants.

