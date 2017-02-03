New Yorker, Vanity Fair Take a Stand Against Trump

The mainstream media has faced much criticism because of its coverage of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and his subsequent upset win that many news organizations predicted wouldn't happen. Now two major publications - Vanity Fair and The New Yorker - have announced plans to pull out of parties related to the White House Correspondents Dinner, an event that allows the sitting president to schmooze with and take some lighthearted jokes from the media.

