New Yorker, Vanity Fair Take a Stand Against Trump
The mainstream media has faced much criticism because of its coverage of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and his subsequent upset win that many news organizations predicted wouldn't happen. Now two major publications - Vanity Fair and The New Yorker - have announced plans to pull out of parties related to the White House Correspondents Dinner, an event that allows the sitting president to schmooze with and take some lighthearted jokes from the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|2 hr
|Gwynn
|741
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|3 hr
|lol
|6
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|21 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|59
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Fri
|George
|483
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Just me
|61,969
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Fri
|lol
|1
|Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ...
|Thu
|2brosewilder
|32
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC