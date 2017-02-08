New York Urged to Take Stronger Actio...

New York Urged to Take Stronger Action Against Power Plant Pollution

6 hrs ago

Today, representatives of nine states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are meeting to discuss taking stronger action to cut global warming pollution. These states, part of a regional program that limits pollution from power plants called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, are preparing to make a decision about how much to cut pollution from 2020 to 2030.

