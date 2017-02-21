New York unveils grant to combat anti-Semitism
New York state on Thursday took fresh steps to combat a spike in anti-Semitism and hate crimes, promising a $25 million grant to boost security and a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement after meeting dozens of Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders from across the state, according to the AFP news agency.
