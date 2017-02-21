New York unveils grant to combat anti...

New York unveils grant to combat anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

New York state on Thursday took fresh steps to combat a spike in anti-Semitism and hate crimes, promising a $25 million grant to boost security and a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement after meeting dozens of Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders from across the state, according to the AFP news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 15 min Squach 882
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 4 hr Newfoundland 3
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Upon the roof 62,038
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! Thu USA-1 3
call congress and tell him are her if you disli... Wed new party beats ... 2
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Wed WasteWater 21
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC