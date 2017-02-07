New York tries to revive garment indu...

New York tries to revive garment industry, outside the garment district

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Like generations of garment workers before him, Max Hernandez came to New York City to get his start behind a sewing machine. Only he could not find any work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jay Shells Launches Dog Shit Art On New York St... (Aug '10) 18 min Phart Artfully 16
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 50 min Ainu 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Smdh 61,990
News Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ... 1 hr Parden Pard 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr Squach 771
News Nation-Now 54 mins ago 4:26 p.m.America's first... 3 hr lol 1
womens general strike date to be announced Mon wearescrewed 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC