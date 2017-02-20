New York Premiere of Fish Men Opens T...

New York Premiere of Fish Men Opens Tonight at Intar

13 hrs ago

Fish Men had its World Premiere at Chicago's Goodman Theatre where it received four Jeff Award nominations and won the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award and New York Foundation for the Arts Award for playwriting as well as being nominated for the Steinberg ATCA Award. Lou Moreno directs a cast that features David Anzuelo , Gardiner Comfort , Jos Joaqun Perez , Shawn Randall , and Ed Setrakian .

