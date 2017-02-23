New York Philharmonic To Return To BR...

New York Philharmonic To Return To BRAVO! Vail, 7/21-28

13 hrs ago

The New York Philharmonic will return to Bravo! Vail in Colorado, celebrating its 30th season, for the Orchestra's 15th annual summer residency, July 21-28, 2017. The residency will include six orchestral concerts that honor the Philharmonic's legacy on the occasion of its 175th anniversary season and the conclusion of Alan Gilbert's tenure as Music Director.

