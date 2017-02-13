New York Offers $7.6 Billion Bailout ...

New York Offers $7.6 Billion Bailout To Some Nuclear Plants, Forces Others To Shut Down

New York has plans to keep some of its nuclear power plants afloat with subsidies, despite recently forcing one reactor north of Manhattan to shut down. The heavily regulated state is giving the subsidy to the Exelon Corporation, which owns two nuclear plants and has agreed to purchase a third.

