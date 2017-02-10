New York medical pot grower eyes nurs...

New York medical pot grower eyes nursing homes as new market

17 hrs ago

With New York's medical marijuana industry struggling to get off the ground, one licensed pot grower is looking to tap a new market with a vast supply of possible customers - nursing homes. Etain, one of the five companies licensed by the state Health Department to grow and sell medical marijuana in New York, is reaching out to senior and long-term health care centers and offering to help their patients obtain medicinal pot.

