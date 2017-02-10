New York man pleads guilty to attempt...

New York man pleads guilty to attempted support of Islamic State

19 hrs ago

A New York City man admitted on Thursday that he had sought to provide support to Islamic State and tried to kill an FBI agent with a knife when authorities came to his home to execute a search warrant in 2015. Fareed Mumuni, 22, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn to five counts, including charges that he conspired to provide material support to Islamic State and attempted to murder a federal officer.

