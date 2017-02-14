New York man found guilty of kidnapping and killing Etan Patz, 6, in 1979
Pedro Hernandez, a former stock clerk in a bodega who confessed to luring the 6-year-old Etan Patz into the store's basement and attacking him in 1979, in court in New York, Nov. 15, 2012. Hernandez was found guilty on Feb. 14, 2017, of murder and kidnapping, a long-awaited step toward solving the nearly 40-year mystery that bedeviled investigators and forever changed the way parents watched over their children.
