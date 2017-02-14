New York Gov. Giving Green Companies That Donated To His Campaign $360 Million
New York will give $360 million to a handful of wind and solar power companies, one of which donated money to the Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's re-election campaign. Roughly 80 percent of the cash from New York state will go to a pair of green energy companies, Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc. and Illinois-based Invenergy.
