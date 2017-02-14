New York Gov. Giving Green Companies ...

New York Gov. Giving Green Companies That Donated To His Campaign $360 Million

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

New York will give $360 million to a handful of wind and solar power companies, one of which donated money to the Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's re-election campaign. Roughly 80 percent of the cash from New York state will go to a pair of green energy companies, Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc. and Illinois-based Invenergy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 6 hr cat lover 827
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! 7 hr Carl 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr Truth 62,003
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 17 hr Ainu 39
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... 23 hr huntcoyotes 9
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Tue lol 1
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? Feb 13 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,904,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC