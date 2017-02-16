New York City plans to open 90 new ho...

New York City plans to open 90 new homeless shelters

Read more: Reuters

New York plans to open 90 new shelters as city officials struggle to get a handle on homelessness, which has risen over the past few decades to its highest level in almost a century, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. The move is intended to ease crowding in current shelters and allow the city to move away from housing people in so-called "cluster sites," which have been criticized as expensive and unsafe.

