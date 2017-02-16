New York City plans to open 90 new homeless shelters
New York plans to open 90 new shelters as city officials struggle to get a handle on homelessness, which has risen over the past few decades to its highest level in almost a century, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. The move is intended to ease crowding in current shelters and allow the city to move away from housing people in so-called "cluster sites," which have been criticized as expensive and unsafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|NEA BUF
|62,041
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|15 hr
|Squach
|913
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|18 hr
|soon same here
|5
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
|High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak...
|Feb 25
|wjabbe
|2
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 23
|USA-1
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC