New York AG joins lawsuit challenging Trump's immigrant ban
New York's top law enforcement officer has joined lawyers for immigrants challenging President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says in court papers the order unfairly targets Muslims. He also says it violates federal laws and harms New York's schools, businesses, hospitals and economy.
Read more at New Jersey Herald.
