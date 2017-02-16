New bomb threats rattle Jewish communities across the country
Jewish organizations in at least 12 states were forced to evacuate following bomb threats on Monday, the latest in a rash of similar incident s over the last two months. There were reports of threats called into Jewish community centers and schools in states including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Delaware, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
