Nearly 6,000 New Yorkers drive for Uber _ in other states
Uber says nearly 6,000 New York state residents regularly leave the state to drive for the ride-hailing company elsewhere because Uber cannot operate outside of the New York City area. The company released the number Wednesday, saying it supports their call to expand into upstate cities like Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo.
