'Moonlight' winds best picture
"Moonlight" won the best picture trophy at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset that followed Warren Beatty at first reading the wrong winner. Shock and chaos spread through the Dolby Theatre when producers of "La La Land" were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches to be informed that Beatty had incorrectly read "La La Land" as the winner.
