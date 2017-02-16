Mom of twin toddler boys killed in ho...

Mom of twin toddler boys killed in house fire pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The mother of twin toddler boys who died in a western New York house fire while she left them alone to buy marijuana has pleaded guilty in connection to their deaths. Twenty-five-year-old Heather Ace pleaded guilty Monday in Batavia Town Court to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr NEA BUF 62,041
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 9 hr Squach 913
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 12 hr soon same here 5
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
Gay teen hookup (NYC area) Feb 25 wolvesmane 5
High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak... Feb 25 wjabbe 2
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! Feb 23 USA-1 3
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC