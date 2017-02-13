Many Upstate New York travelers stranded, delayed as winter storm sweeps in
Several flights at Syracuse's Hancock International Airport have been delayed or cancelled, according to a website that tracks flights. Amtrak also posted a "Northeast Region Travel Advisory" on its website Sunday, alerting its customers that some travelers may see delays between Boston and New York on Monday.
