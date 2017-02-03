LGBT New Yorkers and allies rally against Trump outside Stonewall

Holding handmade signs and rainbow flags, more than 2,000 gay rights supporters massed outside the historic Stonewall Inn to protest what they called President Trump's "extremist agenda." Sen. Chuck Schumer led the massive Manhattan crowd in chants of "dump Trump" while several demonstrators hoisted signs with a hand-drawn image of the president holding the bloody cut-off head of the Statue of Liberty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.