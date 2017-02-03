LGBT New Yorkers and allies rally against Trump outside Stonewall
Holding handmade signs and rainbow flags, more than 2,000 gay rights supporters massed outside the historic Stonewall Inn to protest what they called President Trump's "extremist agenda." Sen. Chuck Schumer led the massive Manhattan crowd in chants of "dump Trump" while several demonstrators hoisted signs with a hand-drawn image of the president holding the bloody cut-off head of the Statue of Liberty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|Squach
|753
|Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ...
|6 hr
|gwww
|37
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|AngusMaGuillacuddy
|61,976
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|17 hr
|lol
|6
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|Fri
|factsdontmatteran...
|59
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Fri
|George
|483
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Fri
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC