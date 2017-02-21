'La La Land' wins at Oscars filled wi...

'La La Land' wins at Oscars filled with messages for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

The film is nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 52 min Oscar 62,040
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr Rachel 900
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun 2brosewilder 488
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Sat Atlantic 2016 4
Gay teen hookup (NYC area) Sat wolvesmane 5
High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak... Sat wjabbe 2
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! Feb 23 USA-1 3
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC