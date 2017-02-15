Jewish Museum Presents Charlemagne Pa...

Jewish Museum Presents Charlemagne Palestine Concert, 3/16

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The crisply sparkling sonority creates a sense of drift, a foreword carrying motion propelled by colliding tones. Buoyed by slow changes that create illusions of movement, the experience of listening to the piece is one of floating between parallel worlds of harmony and noise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 7 min Piehole 837
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr Truth 62,006
HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO! 16 hr lol 2
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Wed Ainu 39
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... Wed huntcoyotes 9
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Tue lol 1
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? Feb 13 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC