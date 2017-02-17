Innovation economy can build the middle class - if New York unleashes it
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal includes a new law allowing ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate outside of New York City. It is a welcome step forward, one that promises to provide new transportation options for millions of New Yorkers by allowing car owners to turn an asset in their driveway into money in their pocket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|24 min
|Nurse Suzie
|852
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|DOB doesnt fool me
|62,016
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|Sat
|Emerald
|3
|Rape (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Yeah
|2
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Fri
|Russian Ainu
|40
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 16
|lol
|2
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|Feb 15
|huntcoyotes
|9
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC