Innovation economy can build the middle class - if New York unleashes it

13 hrs ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal includes a new law allowing ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate outside of New York City. It is a welcome step forward, one that promises to provide new transportation options for millions of New Yorkers by allowing car owners to turn an asset in their driveway into money in their pocket.

