Immigration Advocates: 40 Arrested in New York in Federal Raids as part of Nationwide Crackdown
Immigration advocates say 40 people in and around the city have been arrested by federal authorities as part of nationwide crackdown on immigrant communities. The Mayor's office says it has received reports about immigration enforcement activity in the city, and that it is closely monitoring the situation.
