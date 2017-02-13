Hundreds of borough-wide al fresco murals honor lost New Yorkers
Hundreds of colorful wall murals across the five boroughs pay al fresco homage to lost New Yorkers from across the decades - street art on the very blocks where the honorees once lived. The faces and names keep their spirits alive for those who still remember them from back in the day and for many who never had the chance to meet them.
