How to Sell Your Gang Rape Baby* * for Parts Begins Tonight at Frigid New York
The play runs for five performances, tonight, 2/18 6:40 pm; Monday 2/20 7:10 pm; Saturday 2/25 8:20 pm; Monday 2/27 10:30 pm; Saturday 3/04 3:20 pm, in the FRIGID Festival, at The Kraine Theater at 85 East 4th Street. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale January 15 at www.horseTRADE.info .
