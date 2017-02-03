How New Yorkers Deal With Swastikas on the Subway
I got on the subway in Manhattan on Saturday night, February 4, only to find a Swastika on every advertisement and every window. The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do.
