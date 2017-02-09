House Democrats toss 2016 playbook

2 hrs ago

House Democrats are scrapping their playbook - with plans to fire pollsters, hire new staff and ditch the very tools they used to decide where they fight against Republicans - as they search for a way to win back the House of Representatives in two years. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a New York Democrat who is leading an internal review of the Democrats' campaign strategy, and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, the chair of House Democrats' campaign arm, told Democrats they need to drop their old way of doing business.

Read more at WMDH-AM New Castle.

